Do the Chiefs Need an Elite Travis Kelce Performance to Win Super Bowl LIX?
The Chiefs will face a familiar opponent in the Super Bowl. They will be facing off against the Philadelphia Eagles from the NFC East. These two met in Super Bowl 57. That game was a great game and an instant classic. The Chiefs came out on top winning by a field goal in the final seconds.
The key matchup to watch in Sunday's Super Bowl is between the Chiefs offense against the Eagles defense.
These two units have been playing their best football coming into the Super Bowl. And they both are expected to do the same one more time this season.
The Chiefs offense goes where quarterback Patrick Mahomes takes them. But one player that has been big in the Chiefs Super Bowl games in previous years has been veteran tight end Travis Kelce.
Kelce is one of the best tight ends in football. And he and Mahomes know how to play with magic especially when the stakes are at their highest. Kelce always elevates his game when his team needs it the most.
In the AFC Championship we seen Kelce not have a big game that we are used to. In Super Bowl LIX does Kelce have to have a big game on the offensive side for the Chiefs to have a chance to win a third straight Super Bowl?
"I think so, not just because it is Travis Kelce, they do not really have a traditional number one wide receiver but because of the matchup," said ESPN NFL Analyst Mina Kimes on First Time. "What do we know about this Eagles defense under Vic Fangio? A ton of zone coverage. They play top down. Travis Kelce is overwhelmingly their answer versus zone coverage. It has been that way for years."
"On the season he has 95 targets against zone coverage. No other Chief has more than 31. It is very hard for me to imagine a world in this game, give this match up where he does not have a dominant game, and the offensive is not efficient."
"Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce's Wi-Fi connection is always connected," said former NFL MVP Cam Newton. "When is it better connected? In zone ... Does it have to be a vintage performance? No, just do your job."
