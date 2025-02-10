Chiefs Turn the Page to Next Season After Super Bowl Flop
The Kansas City Chiefs have been one of the winningest teams in the National Football League over the past few seasons, as the Chiefs have often outclassed many of their opponents. Few teams in the league have been on the Chiefs' level recently, but if there was one team that has come respectably close, it is the Philadelphia Eagles.
The Chiefs and the Eagles faced off in the Super Bowl for the second time in three seasons, with the Eagles winning resoundingly in a game the Chiefs never appeared to have much chance in after the Eagles jumped out to an early lead.
As the Chiefs turn the page on a successful season that fell just short of their goal, their focus over the offseason will be to improve their roster as quickly as possible. Ben Rolfe of the Pro Football Network ranked each team in the league heading into next season. Rolfe ranked the Chiefs as the fifth-best team heading into next season, as they have multiple critical players set to hit free agency.
"The word best used to describe the Chiefs over the last few years has been “inevitable,' Rolfe said. "It always feels like they will drive down the field and score in a more machine-like way than an exciting, explosive offense. Metrics-wise, they were far from the best team in 2024, though, but the combination of Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid always gives them a chance.
"Kansas City has plenty to address this offseason. It has key free agents across all positions, with its defensive front and offensive line standing out as the two most significant concerns. If it can solidify the left tackle spot and either re-sign or replace Trey Smith, then that will solve the offensive part. It also needs a partner for Chris Jones and an infusion of depth on their defensive front for next season."
Rolfe noted that the Chiefs could look different next season, but their mainstays at head coach, quarterback, and other positions make them an ever-present threat as one of the best teams in the league.
"When it comes to the roster situation and the 2024 metrics, the Chiefs will not look like a top-five team in many ways," Rolfe said. "However, this team has such supreme coaching talent and the calmness of Mahomes leading their offense. That will always ensure they are in the playoffs come January."
