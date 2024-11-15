Chiefs vs. Bills Injury Report: Harrison Butker, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Isiah Pacheco News
The Kansas City Chiefs have a key AFC matchup with the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, and both Super Bowl contenders have good news and bad news on this week's injury report.
On Friday, the Chiefs officially placed kicker Harrison Butker on injured reserve due to a left knee injury and signed kicker Spencer Shrader in Butker's place. Butker will be sidelined for at least the next four games. Following Friday's practice, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid discussed Butker's injury and what the team will do in his absence.
"[He] did this in practice, tried it on Thursday and tried to warm up and get going, and then wasn't able to do it, then we took care of that, then it was confirmed what it was," Reid said. "And so, he ended up having surgery this morning. Surgery was successful, we'll just see how it all goes time-wise. I can't tell you time-wise. Within that, we brought in Spencer Shrader to come in and do the kicking. He's a young guy, so his resume isn't long, but the ones he's had, he's done a nice job with. [General manager Brett] Veach felt comfortable with that, along with [special teams coordinator] Dave Toub. So we invite him in, and he can do the kicking going forward here, until But is able to return."
Reid then confirmed that it was a meniscus issue for Butker and that the team does expect Butker to return at some point this season.
Soon returning from IR, running back Isiah Pacheco (ankle) and defensive end Charles Omenihu (knee) had their 21-day practice windows opened this week, but neither player will suit up for the Chiefs in Buffalo according to Reid.
"Both those guys I thought did a nice job with this week," Reid said. "They were working on scout team and moved around well, [but] they'll be listed as out."
The Chiefs' most promising development comes from veteran wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (hamstring). Smith-Schuster hasn't played since exiting KC's win over the San Franciso 49ers early on October 20. After missing the team's last three games entirely, Reid was optimistic about Smith-Schuster's chance to return vs. Buffalo.
"JuJu's had a good week, as our other guys have in preparation against a good football team," Reid said.
In other positive health news, the Chiefs got an entire week of full participation from a long list of key players including quarterback Patrick Mahomes (ankle/hip), defensive end Mike Danna (pectoral), wide receiver Mecole Hardman (shoulder/toe), wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (knee), running back Kareem Hunt (knee), defensive end George Karlaftis (abdomen/ankle), offensive tackle Wanya Morris (knee) and defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi (triceps).
The Bills will also be short-handed while missing rookie wide receiver Keon Coleman (wrist) and tight end Dalton Kincaid (knee) for Sunday's game, while veteran receiver Amari Cooper (wrist) and right tackle Spencer Brown (ankle) are questionable.