Chiefs vs. Broncos Injury Report: Good News for Kansas City with One Exception
The Kansas City Chiefs have mostly good news on their injury report ahead of Sunday's showdown with the Denver Broncos, with one familiar exception.
Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster won't suit up on Sunday after his nagging hamstring injury kept him sidelined through another week of practice.
Smith-Schuster hasn't suited up since exiting KC's win over the 49ers on October 20. Smith-Schuster's issues appear to have started when he suffered "hamstring spasms" during practice on October 17 before his short-lived appearance the following Sunday.
The good news arrives with the rest of Kansas City's injury report, as defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton returned as a limited participant for Friday's practice after missing Wednesday and Thursday's action due to a knee contusion. Wharton is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game.
Fellow defensive linemen George Karlaftis (abdomen) and Mike Danna (pectoral) were both full participants on Friday, completing a week of full practice for Danna and back-to-back full days for Karlaftis after being limited on Wednesday. Danna hasn't played since October 7 and appears to be set to make his return after more than a month on the sidelines.
Cornerback Nazeeh Johnson, who missed last week's win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after suffering a concussion in the previous week's game against the Las Vegas Raiders, was a full participant throughout the week. When Johnson returns to the field, he could retake the starting No. 2 cornerback job, where he would leapfrog Joshua Williams following the loss of original No. 2 starter Jaylen Watson.
Wide receiver Mecole Hardman (shoulder/knee) was a limited participant on Wednesday and Thursday but returned to full participation on Friday. Running back Kareem Hunt (quad), after a now-typical day of limited action in the week's first practice, was a full participant on Thursday and Friday. Neither member of the offense has a designation for Sunday's game.
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes (ankle) was a full participant in all three of the week's practices and also carries no game day injury designation, meaning he's good to go against Denver.