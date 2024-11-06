Patrick Mahomes Updates Ankle Injury Status, Andy Reid Shares Practice Plan for QB
Delivering a post-Halloween scare on Monday Night Football, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes silenced Arrowhead Stadium when he went down — and stayed down — after throwing a touchdown pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Mahomes injured his ankle and was helped off by members of the Chiefs' staff before jogging it off and returning to the game without missing an offensive snap.
However, as Mahomes acknowledged after the game, KC's signal-caller was prepared for some swelling and soreness as the Chiefs returned to prepare to face the Denver Broncos on a short week. On Wednesday, Mahomes provided an update regarding the status of his ankle shortly before heading to the practice field for the first time since suffering the injury.
"It's doing good," Mahomes said. "Obviously, when you have a little bit of a roll it's a little bit sore, but I'm able to move around, and I look forward to getting out at practice and seeing how I can push it as the week goes on."
Mahomes was asked what the recovery has looked like to this point and what he was able to do on Monday night and Tuesday to begin the healing process.
"You can only do so much," Mahomes said. "Obviously, it was pretty late, but getting some stuff in the training room after the game and getting some stuff to take home, you throw it on there, stuff you can do overnight that you put on there to reduce swelling and stuff like that. But you come in early [Tuesday] morning, it was a long day yesterday of watching film and getting treatment and doing some rehab-type stuff and prepare yourself for a short week and a practice today."
During his Wednesday availability, head coach Andy Reid said Mahomes wouldn't need to back off from any practice reps as the Chiefs prepare for the Broncos.
"No, [he] won't have to back off," Reid said. "He manages it, he stays on top of all that."
After the game on Monday, Mahomes explained why his injury wasn't similar to the high-ankle sprain he suffered against the Jacksonville Jaguars in January 2023, taking a positive tone for his upcoming week of practice.
"No, I think just because the one in the playoffs a couple years ago was a little bit [because] how I got tackled and it had got stuck, and it hurt a lot more," Mahomes said. "I still have mobility in my ankle, and I still did after this game, and so obviously you'll sleep, probably get a little swelling [Tuesday], short week, but you go in there and take care of it and be prepared to play next week."