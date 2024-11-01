Chiefs vs. Buccaneers Injury Report: JuJu Smith-Schuster, Mike Danna, Nazeeh Johnson, Jared Wiley Updates
Already dealing with a number of serious injuries, the Kansas City Chiefs have a long list of players who were either limited or held out of Friday's practice as the team prepares to face off with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football.
Veteran wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (hamstring) was the only active Chiefs player to entirely miss Friday's practice after also being held out on Thursday. Smith-Schuster's hamstring injury first appeared on Week 7's injury report before knocking him out early in KC's game against the San Francisco 49ers and keeping him out of last weekend's win over the Las Vegas Raiders. At this point, it's hard to imagine Smith-Schuster playing against the Buccaneers.
The Chiefs had three limited participants in Friday's practice, including one surprising addition to the injury report. Rookie tight end Jared Wiley, who had no injury designation on Thursday, was limited on Friday due to a knee injury. With fellow tight end Jody Fortson out for the year, the Chiefs would likely have to make a practice squad call-up for tight end Peyton Hendershot if Wiley can't go on Sunday.
The other two limited participants are a pair of projected defensive starters, as defensive end Mike Danna (pectoral) has been limited for each of the week's first two practices while cornerback Nazeeh Johnson (concussion) was limited after missing Thursday's action.
Johnson's return to the field will depend on his ability to progress through the league's concussion protocol and how he responds to a head injury, which can certainly be an unpredictable process. Danna is working to play for the first time since the Chiefs Week 5 win over the New Orleans Saints.