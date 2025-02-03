Could Chiefs' Travis Kelce and Brother Jason Kelce Coach Together in NFL?
The Kansas City Chiefs continue to do the unthinkable. The Chiefs are going to their third straight Super Bowl. The Chiefs did it in last-minute fashion like they have been all season long. The team outlasted their rival the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship game. To the surprise of nobody the Chiefs will have a chance to win another Super Bowl.
The Chiefs will face a familiar opponent in the Super Bowl. They will be facing off against the Philadelphia Eagles from the NFC East. These two met in Super Bowl 57. That game was a great one and an instant classic. The Chiefs came out on top winning by a field goal in the final seconds. If he sees the same game it is going to be a fun one to watch.
Super Bowl LIX may be the last game for veteran tight end Travis Kelce. Kelce has been one of the most iconic players in Chiefs history.
When Kelce finally decides to hang up the cleats we can find his way back to the NFL in a fun way with his brother Jason Kelce.
Jason Kelce is retired and now makes appearances on NFL pregame shows. Kelce is one of the greatest to play the center position in NFL history.
Is it possible that the Kelce brothers can find themselves on the sidelines together in the future?
"Travis would be a heck of a football coach, said Chiefs head coach Andy Reid on The Herd.
"If he needs an offensive line coach I am available ..." said Jason Kelce on X/Twitter.
These two brothers would be great coaches on any staff. But if you add them to the Chiefs staff that is already loaded it will make them even more unstoppable, especially with quarterback Patrick Mahomes still being the best at his position.
The Chiefs will now look to hold up another Super Bowl Trophy. This time in New Orleans against a familiar opponent. If the Chiefs can pull it off in two weeks, it will be the first time ever we see a team win three rings in a row in the National Football team. It is going to be an interesting week for the Chiefs heading into Super Bowl LIX.