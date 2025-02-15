Are the Chiefs Asking Patrick Mahomes to Do Too Much?
The Kansas City Chiefs season came to a devastating end in Super Bowl LIX. The Chiefs were looking to become the first team to win three straight Super Bowls. But for the Chiefs, it was over before it started. The Chiefs did not have a chance in the game and could not stop the Eagles defense from getting pressure on quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
The Chiefs could not handle the Philadelphia Eagles front four all game long. They were getting after Mahomes from the start of the game to the end. The Eagles' front four was simply too much for the Chiefs' offensive line. It was not a performance this Chiefs offense wants to remember and head coach Andy Reid could not follow his game plan.
Now the Chiefs will turn the page into the offseason. One big concern that the Chiefs will have to address is the offensive line. That was the biggest problem for the Chiefs this past season. And now if they want to get back next season to the big game they need to address this problem.
"Are they asking Patrick [Mahomes] to do too much," said Sports Analyst Bomani Jones on The Right Time." "Because right now if we were going off statistics, we got 5-6 guys that we would say are better quarterbacks than Patrick Mahomes."
"We are not gonna say that because that would be preposterous. The high dollar positions on offense now are quarterback, wide receiver, and tackle. And where the Chiefs do not seem to be great is at wide receiver and tackle."
"Xavier Worthy is a role player to me. DeAndre Hopkins's best year was three years ago. Travis Kelce that was bad. That was a real bad performance. Not just a receiver but blocker too," said NFL Analyst Nate Tice.
"So we have a center and that is it. I was trying to break down what they are gonna do this offseason because I am like they still need so much. They need another skilled guy in some way, shape, and form. They need two. They need a running back, they need a tight end potentially. They need at least another receiver, maybe two. They need a left tackle. They need a right guard ... That is a lot."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE