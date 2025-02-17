Do the Chiefs Have A Backup QB Problem?
The Kansas City Chiefs have a Top 10 quarterback in Patrick Mahomes for the future and as he typically gets most of the snaps on the season, injuries can happen. Both current backup Chiefs quarterbacks are set to become free agents, will this pose issues for the quarterback depth in Kansas City?
Carson Wentz primarily played as Mahomes back up quarterback in 2024, competing in three games, completing 12 receptions and gaining 118 yards. The one year deal did help out the Chiefs in the depth department, however Wentz might not be the answer for 2025.
Wentz just turned 32 years old and with his only option in Kansas City coming in a backup role, his future as Chief seems over as it currently stands. While he provides a veteran presence in the locker room, being a locker room face does not help win championships.
The other listed backup option that is set to hit free agency is Chris Oladokun. Oladokun, a former seventh round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers made his debut with the Chiefs this past season, recording no completions, no passing yards, but was sacked once.
Oladokun does not seem to be the answer either for Kansas City, especially given the time it took him to break into the pros. While both Oladokun and Wentz are set to be free agents, it seems more beneficial that the franchise goes a different direction in the backup quarterback department.
That being said, who could be brought in to fill the role? There are a slew of veteran quarterbacks that become free agents this offseason, and given the success the Chiefs have seen over the past five seasons, any player would be happy to sign a deal with football's modern day dynasty.
Perhaps the Chiefs will look to poach their Super Bowl LIX opponents back up quarterback this summer in Kenny Pickett. Pickett will enter his fourth season in the NFL after a strong season as a backup in Philadelphia.
Pickett tossed two touchdowns, made 25 completions go for 291 passing yards in five games with the franchise. At only 26 years of age, Pickett landed in the Top 5 backup quarterback options per CBS Sports.
