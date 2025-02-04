BREAKING: Chiefs TE Travis Kelce Speaks on Future with the Team
The Kansas City Chiefs continue to do the unthinkable. They are going to their third straight Super Bowl and this journey back to the big game has been a wild ride and completely different than the previous runs.
The Chiefs are already a dynasty and they keep adding to it. Until someone can stop them they will continue to be favorite in the playoffs. And now they are heading to another Super Bowl.
Amid all the celebration that has gone on since Sunday's AFC Championship win over the Bills, some are now thinking about, if tight end Travis Kelce's last game is going to be at Super Bowl LIX. Kelce has said in the past that he probably has one or two more seasons left in him. But that all can change if Kelce and the Chiefs win their third straight Super Bowl.
Kelce is already a future Hall of Famer and a legendary player for the team. After winning three Super Bowls and maybe a fourth, it would not surprise many if Kelce decided to hang up the cleats.
Kelce spoke about his future in the NFL and with the Chiefs during Super Bowl Media Week.
"Where will I be in three years? Oh man, I do not know, hopefully still playing football," said Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. "I love doing this. I love coming to work every day and I feel like I have a lot of good football left in me but we will see what happens. I know I have been setting myself up for other opportunities in my life and that has always been the goal, knowing football only lasts for so long. You have to find a way to get into another career, to another profession. I have been doing that in my off-seasons. But for the most part, I plan on being a Kansas City Chief and playing football."
A great sign for Chiefs fans that Kelce wants to extend his football career as long as he can in Kansas City.
Kelce and the Chiefs for now will look to make history this Sunday in Super Bowl LIX. With a win, the Chiefs will become the only team in NFL history to win three straight Championships. Something that many of us thought was impossible.