Five Chiefs Voted Into 2025 Pro Bowl Games, Patrick Mahomes and Key Defender Snubbed
The Kansas City Chiefs had five players voted into the 2025 Pro Bowl Games, with four full-time members of KC's trenches joining tight end Travis Kelce for the honor, while two key Chiefs did not make the cut.
The Chiefs' five Pro Bowlers are tight end Travis Kelce, defensive tackle Chris Jones, and KC's trio of interior offensive linemen: left guard (and recent left tackle) Joe Thuney, center Creed Humphrey and right guard Trey Smith. Humphrey, Jones and Thuney were named starters, while Kelce and Smith were voted in and named as backups.
According to a press release from the NFL, Kelce led all players in fan voting, receiving 252,200 votes before fan voting closed on December 23. Kelce was selected to his 10th Pro Bowl, leaving him behind only Tony Gonzalez (14) and Jason Witten (11) for most Pro Bowl selections for a tight end in NFL history.
Jones was selected to his sixth-consecutive Pro Bowl, Humphrey was named to his third-straight, Thuney took his third-consecutive and Smith earned his first.
Notably, quarterback Patrick Mahomes was not among the AFC's selected Pro Bowl quarterbacks, as Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, Cincinnatti Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson took the AFC's three spots. Though Mahomes is an alternate for the games, Mahomes was a Pro Bowler in each of his previous six seasons as a starter. If the Chiefs return to the Super Bowl, Mahomes will not return to the Pro Bowl.
On the defensive side, cornerback Trent McDuffie was shut out yet again after his third-consecutive season as one of the league's top cornerbacks. Despite being a first-team All-Pro slot cornerback in 2023 and remaining in the All-Pro conversation this season, McDuffie has yet to be voted in to a Pro Bowl.
The Chiefs' list of alternates are as follows:
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes (first alternate)
Cornerback Trent McDuffie (first alternate)
Linebacker Nick Bolton (first alternate)
Fullback Carson Steele (second alternate)
Defensive end George Karlaftis (third alternate)
Punter Matt Araiza (third alternate)
Linebacker Leo Chenal (fifth alternate)
Kicker Harrison Butker (fifth alternate)
According to the league, Pro Bowl spots are "determined by the consensus votes of fans, players and coaches, with each group’s vote counting as one-third toward determining the all-star players who will be selected to this year’s Pro Bowl Games. The NFL is the only sports league that combines voting by fans, coaches and players to determine its all-star teams. NFL players and coaches voted on Friday, Dec. 27."
The Baltimore Ravens led the league with nine Pro Bowl selections, while the Chiefs' five tied for fifth-most in the league.