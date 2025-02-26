Former Chiefs Defensive Back Could Be Back After Being Cut
The Kansas City will now look to turn the page after their massive Super Bowl LIX loss. The Chiefs are now in off-season mode and the first thing up will be free agency in March.
The Chiefs have a lot of key free agents on both sides of the ball. They will need to look at what players help the team next season and what players they need to bring in next season to improve.
The Chiefs defense will likely have some holes to fill for the 2025 season. There are a lot of players that need new contracts and some will end up on other teams starting next month. The Chiefs will have to fill holes in the secondary.
One player that they can bring back is free agent Juan Thornhill. On Monday Thornhill was cut by the Cleveland Browns and is now available to go on any team. But no team gives him the best chance to win another ring and find success with defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo.
"The Browns are releasing veteran S Juan Thornhill, sources say. The team and Thornhill’s camp spoke in recent days and the decision was made to part ways now, giving Thornhill a few weeks before free agency to find his next home," said Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.
"The 29-year-old was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He entered free agency in 2023 and signed a three-year contract with the Browns worth $21 million," said NFL writer Utkarsh Tiwari.
"Thornhill still has one year left on his contract with the Browns. As per reports, he will be designated a post-June 1 release with a $5.68 million cap hit for the franchise in 2025."
Thornhill will be a good fit back with the Chiefs. They are familiar with his game and he knows what they expect in Kansas City. Thornhill knows the Chiefs defense and it will be an upgrade in the secondary.
The Chiefs can also get Thornhill on a good contract and save money for other needs on both sides of the ball. The off season for the Chiefs can be the reason why they are better next season or teams will be catching up to them.
