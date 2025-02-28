Good News For Chiefs as NFL Releases Salary Cap for 2025 Season
The Kansas City Chiefs will now look to turn the page after their massive Super Bowl LIX loss. The Chiefs are now in off-season mode, and the first thing up will be free agency in March.
The Chiefs have a lot of key free agents on both sides of the ball. They will need to look at what players help the team next season and what players they need to bring in next season to improve.
The Chiefs have a lot of holes to fill. On the offensive side, they will need to start with the offensive line. That was the biggest problem last season; if they do not address it, they will have the same result as last season.
One reason it can become difficult for the Chiefs to sign free agents that they need and re-sign their free agents is the money that the team will need to do so. They have key free agents, but likely that all of them will not be back next season for the Chiefs.
The Chiefs got good news on Friday from the National Football League as they released the new salary cap for the 2025 NFL season.
The salary cap will be $279.2 million for the upcoming season. In the 2024 season the salary cap was $255.4 million.
The increase will benefit the Chiefs as they try to improve their rosters next season. The Chiefs do not have the money to re-sign all their players and still go out and add key free agents this offseason. But the 2025 salary cap will help them be more flexible.
"Several factors have led to the NFL's vastly increased salary cap, including the NFL's most recent TV rights deals with broadcast partners," said NFL Writer Bryan DeArdo of CBS Sports.
"Last year's $30 million salary cap increase was the result of the full repayment of all amounts advanced by NFL teams and deferred by the players during the COVID-19 pandemic as well as an ' extraordinary' increase in media revenue for the 2024 season,according to the league's operations site."
The Chiefs' offseason is one of the most important ones since head coach Andy Reid came to Kansas City. He wants to win more, and getting the right free agents can go a long way.
