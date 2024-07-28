Highlights: Watch Rugby Star Louis Rees-Zammit's First Impression at Running Back for Chiefs
One of the most unique storylines of the 2024 preseason started in Wales and has now arrived in St. Joseph, Missouri. Welsh rugby star Louis Rees-Zammit is attempting to make his way into the NFL despite never playing organized American football before joining at the pro level. On Sunday, he got plenty of work as a running back in the Kansas City Chiefs' offense.
Any running back in Kansas City needs to be able to take on a pass-rusher while protecting Patrick Mahomes. On Sunday, some of Rees-Zammit's pass-protection work was captured by PJ Green of FOX4.
Aaron Ladd of KSHB41 captured a closer look at a pair of pass-protection battles between Rees-Zammit and linebacker Cole Christiansen, with Christiansen handily winning the first rep before Rees-Zammit fared a bit better on the next.
The rugby convert also got carries with the second-team offense in an 11-on-11 team period, with one handoff appearing to be bottled up by the defense before Rees-Zammit later found a hole — and perhaps a touchdown — on a toss from Carson Wentz. (Videos shot by Green.)
After Sunday's practice, head coach Andy Reid was asked about what he saw from Rees-Zammit, particularly in the 1-on-1 drills.
"He's learning," Reid said. "This is all new to him, but he's working his tail off, working through it, you can see his athletic ability, he's just got to get used to doing all the different things we're asking him to do."
On July 18, before veteran players reported to camp, Rees-Zammit spoke about his learning curve and discussed how he's making up for lost time as he attempts to bring his skill set to American football.
"I'm playing catch-up with a lot of people that've played American football since they were little kids, six years old, so there's no time to rest for me," Rees-Zammit said. "I've gotta give this my all because ultimately this is my dream, and to make it come true, then I've got to be a step ahead of a lot of people."
Rees-Zammit also specifically mentioned his need to make strides in pass-protection, which he was tested on during Sunday's practice.
"Learning the running back roles, being able to learn pass-protection and then learning my routes off that, I think all of it adds up and the main way I'm going to make this team is by learning pass-protection and be able to be a key role on special teams," Rees-Zammit said.