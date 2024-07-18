Louis Rees-Zammit Knows His First Step to Making the Chiefs' Roster
Former Welsh rugby star and enigmatic offensive weapon Louis Rees-Zammit reported for training camp with the rest of the Kansas City Chiefs' rookies and quarterbacks, but Rees-Zammit, 23, is missing something that the rest of the rookie class has: experience playing American football.
Speaking to the media in St. Joseph, Missouri, on Thursday, Rees-Zammit reiterated several times that his primary goal at this stage in his rookie season is to learn the Chiefs' offensive playbook. That's standard practice for any rookie class, but the rest of the newest Chiefs played high school football before advancing to the collegiate level, where many players learn multiple playbooks and systems throughout their college careers. Rees-Zammit is going from rugby to Andy Reid.
Rees-Zammit's first question from reporters on Thursday was about what has been his biggest learning curve while attempting to get up to speed as camp begins.
"I think it's just learning all the plays," Rees-Zammit said. "So different to what I'm used to. Obviously, in rugby you don't have to learn as much, but I think physically, I think I'm in good shape. I think rugby really prepared me for this with the conditioning, just being in physical shape. I think the biggest difference is just mental, just staying on top of things, staying on top of the playbook and making no mistakes."
Asked about his comfort level with his alignments and getting the plays in the huddle, Rees-Zammit went back to his focus on building a mastery of the playbook.
"I'm non-stop trying to learn this playbook because, you know, as soon as I can start not having to think about playing and just playing fast, that's the biggest thing for me," Rees-Zammit said.
In the process of learning the mental side of the Chiefs' offense, Rees-Zammit said meetings in St. Joe don't end until 8 p.m., leaving him to typically spend an extra couple of hours working on the playbook before going to bed around 10.
"I'm playing catch-up with a lot of people that've played American football since they were little kids, six years old, so there's no time to rest for me, "Rees-Zammit said. "I've gotta give this my all because ultimately this is my dream, and to make it come true, then I've got to be a step ahead of a lot of people."
Rees-Zammit was later asked about his goals in his rookie season and what would constitute a successful first year. Again, he began with the mental aspect.
"The first goal is to make the team," Rees-Zammit said. "I know special teams is going to be massive for me, been working really hard on that with coach (Dave) Toub and coach (Andy) Hill, and just learning the playbook, as I said. Learning the running back roles, being able to learn pass-protection and then learning my routes off that, I think all of it adds up and the main way I'm going to make this team is by learning pass-protection and be able to be a key role on special teams."