Hollywood Brown Takes Big Step Following Sternoclavicular Injury
The Kansas City Chiefs escaped their preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars mostly healthy, although two players did suffer noteworthy injuries. One of them was wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, who left Saturday's outing after just one play.
It's a sternoclavicular dislocation for Brown, which head coach Andy Reid confirmed after the loss. At the time, Reid said the 27-year-old wideout was at a local area hospital receiving further evaluation and possible treatment. Sunday morning brings some more significant news, as Brown is officially on the road to recovery.
According to Adam Schefter of ESPN on X, Brown was discharged from the hospital on Sunday morning and is returning home.
"Chiefs WR Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown, who suffered a dislocation of his sternoclavicular shoulder joint Saturday night, was discharged from a Jacksonville-area hospital this morning and now has been cleared to return to Kansas City," the tweet read.
When Reid confirmed the injury, he acknowledged that Brown would "miss some time" before making his return to action.
"I think he'll miss some time," Reid said. "We'll just see where it's at. We're kind of going through it right now. We'll know more later on here."
It was a short preseason debut for Brown, who registered one catch but was injured on the ensuing tackle by Jaguars cornerback Montaric Brown. Landing on his side put pressure on Brown's shoulder area and led to the posterior dislocation. Reid compared it to the same injury Tyreek Hill suffered five years ago, also down in Jacksonville. That specific ailment caused the All-Pro receiver to miss four games – roughly a month.
Right now, it's unclear what Brown's individual recovery timeline will be. It's unfair to put him on the same track as Hill, as different players heal in different ways and we're still waiting on more information. Hill's injury was reduced under anesthesia instead of direct surgery, shortening his time missed. A typical inactivity period for something like this is oftentimes a window of four-to-six weeks. The next time head coach Andy Reid speaks to the media, he very well may provide a more defined update on where Brown stands.
Until then, Kansas City's prized free agent pickup will have his eyes set on a full recovery.