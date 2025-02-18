How Open is the Chiefs Super Bowl Window?
While the Kansas City Chiefs were unable to hoist up the Lombardi trophy at the conclusion of Super Bowl LIX, nothing can be taken away from them. Getting to the Super Bowl for three straight seasons and winning two of them is no small achievement to scoff at. Just because this season didn't end the way the franchise hoped, how open of a window do the Chiefs have to get back to the Super Bowl?
The beauty of football, really any professional sport, is that no one season is the same. The Chiefs have found what works for them, and it has elevated them to new heights that the franchise was not at before. That being said, other teams are going to look to build on the last year, even the playoff teams.
Getting back to the playoffs should be the first step for the Chiefs and after two of their three division opponents finished over the .500 mark, the division title is no shoe in. But if the Chiefs can once again get back to the playoffs, they still might not be the favorites to win it all in 2025.
According to NFL.com's Bucky Brooks' recent article titled "Eight Biggest Super Bowl Windows Right Now," the Chiefs were slotted as the third best window of opportunity team, behind the Super Bowl LIV champions, the Philadelphia Eagles and the Detroit Lions.
"Do not let Kansas City's disappointing performance in Super Bowl LIX overshadow the team's dominance over the past six seasons. The Chiefs have appeared in five Super Bowls in that span, winning three Lombardi Trophies while transforming from a high-flying, aerial circus to a throwback squad that plays complementary football," Brooks wrote.
Their future plans of making it back to the Super Bowl or even the playoffs rather rides on who they are able to retain in Kansas City. The fait of tight end Travis Kelce playing in 2025 with the Chiefs is still up in the air among other players that are set to become free agents.
Especially given the fire that was lit under the Lions after their early elimination to the Washington Commanders, the Super Bowl field is no longer viewed as a two team race. After the loss, the Chiefs are not in the top two teams that were predicted to return to the game of games. Fans could easily anticipate that Philadelphia, Detroit and Kansas City will be competing once more in 2025.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.