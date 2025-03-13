How Will Kristian Fulton Help the Chiefs?
On Tuesday, free-agent cornerback Kristian Fulton agreed to sign with the Kansas City Chiefs. Originally a part of the Los Angeles Chargers, Fulton signed off on a two-year, $20 million deal that includes $15 million guaranteed.
From the start of the 2024 season till the Chargers' week 5 bye, Fulton seemed to be one of the NFL's most-improved cornerbacks. According to Next Gen Stats, out of all cornerbacks who played at least 100 coverage snaps, Fulton administered the 11th-lowest passer rating when targeted as the nearest defender (69.7). He even secured his first interception since 2022 in Week 4, when he picked off the mighty Patrick Mahomes.
However, since the bye week, Fulton's play had noticably declined. He missed two games due to a hamstring injury, and had played on and off in the rest of the Chargers' games trying to push through it. Since week 6, Fulton had gone to allowing the 8th-highest passer rating when targeted as the nearest defender (114).
Since being drafted back in 2020, Fulton has consistently struggled with injuries during his first 4 years with the Tenessee Titans. In 2024, Fulton played the most he's ever played (15 games), yet still has not completed a full season in the NFL. Fulton finished last season with his highest careerr tackle total (51) and proved to be a valuable defender.
Now a part of the Chiefs, how will his play add to their already stacked roster? The Chiefs already have Trent McDuffie, who was named an All-Pro in 2023. However, we've seen that it's not enough. With the loss of safety Justin Reid, it's more critical than ever that the Chiefs keep bringing in defenders to help out McDuffie.
In the Super Bowl, cornerback Jaylon Watson didn't look the best. He let up a few big plays, one of those being a 46-yard touchdown from Jalen Hurts to DeVonta Smith. While he's a talented player, the Chiefs definitely need more firepower in the CB room, and Fulton may be exactly what they need.
Fulton helps the Chiefs in more than one area. By signing Fulton, the Chiefs get a sufficient outside corner but also get an All-Pro caliber slot defender.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE