BREAKING: 3 Chiefs Players In Top 20 of 2024 Player Rankings
The Kansas City Chiefs had a great 2024 season. It did not end up like they wanted it to but heading into next season they have a lot to look forward to and will have a great opportunity to get themselves back to the big game.
The Chiefs had a great defense with a good offense led by head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo led the defense to another great season, but last year's defense was the best since he has been in Kansas City.
PFF recently came out with their top players rankings for the 2024 season and three Chiefs players were in the top 20.
16. CB , Trent McDuffie
McDuffie finally notched the first two interceptions of his career while continuing to play at an elite level for the Chiefs. His 82.0 overall grade tied for third among qualified cornerbacks, even as he transitioned to playing more on the outside after primarily working in the slot.
He was also the only cornerback in the NFL this season to earn 75.0-plus grades as a run defender, pass rusher and coverage defender.
McDuffie covered one side of the field for the Chiefs. He was a lockdown corner last season and looks to continue to get better heading into 2025.
8. DT , Chris Jones
Jones led all interior defenders with 88 pressures this season, earning an elite 91.5 pass-rush grade.
This is the sixth time in the past seven seasons that Jones has recorded at least a 90.0 pass-rush grade. Jones also missed just one tackle all season, tied for the fewest among any defensive lineman who played at least 500 snaps this season.
Jones had another dominant season in 2024. He continued to be the best defensive tackle in the National Football League and Jones looks like he still has a lot to give on the field for years to come.
7. C , Creed Humphrey
Among the 40 centers who played at least 300 snaps this season, Humphrey led the group with a 92.4 overall grade and a 91.5 run-blocking grade.
That overall grade is the highest recorded by a center (min. 300 snaps) since Jason Kelce recorded a 94.1 grade in 2017. Humphrey’s first four seasons in the NFL have been so outstanding that he trails only Nick Mangold with a 94.9 career PFF Grade among centers
Humphrey was the anchor of the offensive line in 2024—the most reliable offensive lineman on the Chiefs line that struggled last season. Humphrey is one of the best, if not the best centers in the NFL.
