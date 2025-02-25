Is Chiefs' Isiah Pacheco Primed For Huge Season in 2025?
The Kansas City Chiefs offense was by no means horrible last season and they got the job done on more occasions than they came up short. However, an eye opening weakness emerged for the Chiefs late into the season, primarily surrounding their running game.
No running back reached 1,000 rushing yards this past season, in fact quarterback Patrick Mahomes was ranked third on the roster in rushing yards this past season. While Mahomes has shown time and time again that he is a natural athlete, it may be time for te running backs to take back their role from the MVP.
With running back Kareem Hunt, the leader in rushing yards for the franchise this past season, about to hit free agency, all eyes might turn toward Isiah Pacheco to shine in 2025. If the Chiefs are unable to retain Hunt, there should be no worry with Pacheco taking over as the main running back threat.
Injury sidelined Pacheco this past season, holding him to competing in only seven games for the franchise. Pacheco did however return to the squad in time for the playoffs, where he played in all three games and recorded 37 rushing yards in 13 carries, with zero touchdowns.
Before his regular season concluded, Pacheco was showcasing himself as a reliable option for head coach Andy Reid to use in the run game. In the seven games, Pacheco dropped 310 rushing yards in 83 carries, hauling in one touchdown and 14 first downs.
Pacheco has shown that he can be reliable in years past when healthy. In fact, his sophomore season in the NFL saw him a few rushing yards away from hitting that 1,000+ plateau for the first time in his young career. If Hunt does not return to Kansas City, fans should fully expect a breakout from Pacheco if he is able to return healthy.
The Chiefs will need to incorporate their running game much more if they look to sit atop of the AFC West division again in 2025, especially after the threats that are emerging in the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers, both of which finished with a winning record.
