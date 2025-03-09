BREAKING: Authorities Declining to Charge Chiefs' Xavier Worthy
Authorities in Texas are declining to press charges against Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy after his arrest on Friday.
According to The Austin American-Statesman, which first reported the news, it is the decision of Williamson County District Attorney Shawn Dick to not accept the case for his office.
“After further investigation by the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office and further discussion with a third-party witness, Mr. Worthy and his attorneys, this case is being declined at this time pending completion of the investigation by the Williamson County Sheriff's Office," Dick's office said to The Austin American-Stateman in an email. "Mr. Worthy and his lawyers are fully cooperating with this investigation."
Worthy appeared in 17 regular season games for the Chiefs in his rookie season, catching 59 passes for 638 yards and six touchdowns and rushing 20 times for 104 yards and three touchdowns. During the playoffs, Worthy played in three games and caught 19 passes for 287 yards and three touchdowns, while also rushing three times for eight yards.
Worthy was the Chiefs' first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft after a standout career with the Texas Longhorns. The Chiefs selected Worthy with the No. 28 pick in the draft.
Worthy is set to be a big piece of a Chiefs' receiver room that also is set to bring back Hollywood Brown in 2025. The two are set to be joined by Rashee Rice, while veteran wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is a pending free agent.
Wide receiver is set to be a hot-button topic for the Chiefs as they advance into free agency in the coming days and then into next month's NFL Draft in Green Bay.
"The last two years, we've added two great receivers. It's a shame Rashee (Rice) got hurt because I think he had a chance to be a top-10 receiver, and then the progress (Xavier) Worthy made last year, I think those guys will be a dynamic combination. We'll see if we can get Hollywood back. But again, receiver will be a position too that we never shy away from," Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said last week at the NFL Scouting Combine.
