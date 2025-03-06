Should the Chiefs Pursue Christian Kirk?
The Jacksonville Jaguars are planning to release wide receiver Christian Kirk, a source disclosed to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
This was Kirk's 3rd season on the Jaguars, and statistically his worst one to date. Kirk finished the year with 379 receiving yards on 27 catches, to go along with one score. Unfortunately, Kirk's been dealing with an abdominal injury and broken collarbone for the better part of two seasons, explaining the decrease in production from his electric 1,108-yard season in 2022.
Kirk is entering his final year of his 4-year, $72M contract, and was set to be paid $15.5M this upcoming season. The Jaguars will free up $10.732 million in salary cap space with this move. Originally, Kirk was set to carry the team's highest cap hit in 2025 at $24.4 million.
This is the first big move of new head coach Liam Coen, who was brought in to the organization just over a month ago.
Now that he's on the market and set to be a free agent within the next week, numerous teams will surely be trying to get him on their squad. One team that definitely shouldn't overlook Kirk is the Kansas City Chiefs.
Kirk, 28, has been in the league for seven seasons now and has had plenty of experience as an NFL receiver. Originally a member of the Arizona Cardinals, throughout his career Kirk has brought in 404 balls amounting to a total of over 5,000 receiving yards.
It's my perception that the Chiefs need to sign another receiver, but not just anyone. They need an experienced veteran, someone who can help Xavier Worthy and Rashee Rice grow and develop, so that they can continue to lead the Chiefs receiving room for the next decade.
Kirk checks all the boxes. He's already played more than double the amount of seasons that Worthy and Rice have played combined. He knows how to deal with different quarterbacks, new systems, and coaching changes.
If the Chiefs can get him for cheap, I see no reason why he wouldn't be convinced to join a winning team. This saves Kansas City the trouble of looking for talent through the draft (not to mention they'd be getting a player with years of experience), and their offensive skill players would pretty much be set and ready to go for 2025.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.