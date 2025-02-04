Is Patrick Mahomes Entering Tom Brady Territory?
When fans think of the greatest of all time in terms of the NFL, quarterback Tom Brady is usually in the conversation. With accolades such as being a seven time Super Bowl Champion, 15x Pro Bowls, three time MVP winner, and a five time Super Bowl MVP winner, who also obtains the most passing yards in NFL history; Brady deserves his spot in that GOAT conversation.
Lately, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been thrown into the conversation to be considered one of the best to ever do it. At just age 29 years old, Mahomes is a three time Super Bowl Champion, a six time Pro Bowler, and has the chance to cement himself into history books forever as the quarterback who led the Chiefs to three consecutive Super Bowl victories.
Brady played for 22 seasons and over the course of his career, it took him eight seasons to win his first Most Valuable Player award. For Mahomes, he won his first in his sophomore season. As Mahomes is closing in on age 30, arguably the start to Brady's prime, the Chiefs quarterback could be on pace to set multiple records in the future.
Mahomes is a two time MVP winner, and has been one of the best to do it since breaking onto the scene in 2017. While the chance of history for the Chiefs has no ties to the legacy of Patrick Mahomes, it could only enhance fans opinions on who the greatest of all time is.
Safe to say that if Mahomes can remain healthy and play at the current level he is performing at for multiple years into the future, then yes, Mahomes could easily debate Brady for GOAT status. However, those claims still seem too farfetched given that the career of Mahomes is not even close to concluding.
Once both players careers are forever said and done, then fans should be able to have the conversation of who is the best. In terms of accolades, Brady still holds more, but Mahomes is easily the front runner to give him a run for his money.
The Chiefs and Mahomes can only push the narrative more with a win on Sunday, but they must get past the Philadelphia Eagles first before any conversation of history or legacy can be discussed.