Chiefs Injury Report: Practice Status of Isiah Pacheco, Charles Omenihu Before Panthers Game
With a Sunday game against the Carolina Panthers on the horizon, the Kansas City Chiefs' Thursday practice served as another chance to prepare for Week 12's contest. It also allowed previously injured players like running back Isiah Pacheco and defensive end Charles Omenihu to continue working their respective ways back.
For Pacheco, he's attempting to return from a fractured fibula suffered in Week 2's win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Omenihu, on the other hand, is rehabbing a torn ACL suffered in January's AFC Championship Game triumph over the Baltimore Ravens. With both players being out of the lineup for most or all of this season, their eventual returns will give Kansas City a big-time boost down the stretch.
Could either player get activated for this weekend's game from injured reserve (Pacheco) or the physically unable to perform list (Omenihu)? Thursday's practice provided some more context.
After being limited participants on Wednesday, the Chiefs' latest injury report lists both Pacheco and Omenihu as limited once again on Thursday. Speaking to the media this week, head coach Andy Reid didn't give a firm indication either way regarding his players' outlooks for Sunday.
"We'll see on both those two, Charles and [Pacheco], kind of go through the practice, see where we're at this week and go from there, but we'll just have to see," Reid said. "Day-by-day type of thing."
Typically, Kansas City will err on the side of caution in these situations. No opponent can be overlooked and every game matters, but an outing versus a 3-7 club outside the AFC presents as low-stakes of a scenario is possible. Considering the Chiefs have a Black Friday game against the Las Vegas Raiders coming up, putting Pacheco and Omenihu on the field twice in that span may not be the most optimal plan.
This isn't an attempt to rule out either player being activated in time for Week 12, though. Omenihu's reported return timeline has long been this month, and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network acknowledged last Sunday that this could be the weekend Pacheco gets back on the field. Kansas City's Friday practice – as well as Reid's last media availability before the game – should be the final indicator.
Consecutive days of limited participation signals that the Chiefs are, like Reid alluded to, taking things one day at a time.