Busy Week of Interview Buzz Continues for Chiefs Assistant GM Mike Borgonzi
Given their seemingly infinite success on a yearly basis, it's only natural for the Kansas City Chiefs' staff to garner consideration from franchises that are looking to find their own recipes for dominance. That applies to not just the coaching ranks but, as the reigning champs know all too well, the front office as well.
Kansas City got a friendly reminder of that earlier this week when the New York Jets requested an interview with assistant general manager Mike Borgonzi for their general manager opening. In addition to New York now moving forward on that front, there's a new team attempting to enter the Borgonzi sweepstakes as the Wild Card round of the playoffs approaches.
On Wednesday morning, Peter Schrager of FOX Sports and "Good Morning Football" reported that the Jets are conducting an in-person interview with Borgonzi in Palm Beach, Florida. Philadelphia Eagles assistant general manager Alec Halaby, an esteemed executive in his own right, is also in town to speak with them.
The new organization wishing to interview Borgonzi is another AFC team. Dianna Russini of The Athletic reported on Wednesday that the Tennessee Titans have put in a formal request for an interview. This comes just a day removed from the club parting ways with now-former general manager Ran Carthon after he led the team to a 9-25 record across the 2023 and 2024 seasons.
This marks the continuation of a busy week for Borgonzi, whose resume speaks for itself. He's now 16 years into his tenure with the Chiefs, which includes roles ranging from college and professional scouting all the way to assisting general manager Brett Veach in contract and draft endeavors. Veach's top assistants tend to drum up some buzz – two somewhat recent examples are the departures of Ryan Poles to the Chicago Bears and Brandt Tilis to the Carolina Panthers.
Keep an eye on how things unfold for Borgonzi and the rest of Kansas City's staff. Offensive coordinator Matt Nagy is another name to monitor, as he could be a potential candidate for a head coaching gig with the New Orleans Saints and is reportedly interviewing with New York (virtually) on the same day as Borgonzi.