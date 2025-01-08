Chiefs OC Matt Nagy Conducting Interview for AFC Head Coach Job – Report
As the NFL's annual coaching carousel begins to spin around, there are plenty of names that either already have or will be thrown into the proverbial hat. Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy is one of them, and his star seems to be shining brighter as the regular season ends.
Just days after the New York Jets reportedly requested an interview with Nagy, it's now materializing. Per a Wednesday morning report from FOX Sports senior national writer Peter Schrager, the two sides are meeting via Zoom to conduct a virtual interview.
This is undoubtedly a positive step for Nagy, who isn't eligible for in-person interviews until Kansas City's season is over. Now years removed from his 34-31 tenure as the lead man for the Chicago Bears, the 46-year-old has helped the back-to-back Super Bowl champions navigate life post-Tyreek Hill and maintain a winning standard. Despite some occasional struggles over the last two seasons, quarterback Patrick Mahomes has still turned things all the way up on late downs and in critical playoff moments. Nagy's work with head coach Andy Reid and the rest of his staff plays a major role in fostering situational success.
Earlier this month, Reid gave Nagy and the rest of Kansas City's assistants a vote of confidence as viable head coaching interview candidates.
“You could take all of the coordinators there and put them right in that mix for sure," Reid said. "Both of them – offensive and defensive guys – are phenomenal, (Dave) Toub does a great job. I know the two names that normally come up are the offensive and defensive coordinators. Both of those two warrant that, yeah, for sure.”
Don't necessarily expect this to be the last you hear of someone from the Chiefs garnering buzz from an opposing team. Over the weekend, it was reported that the New Orleans Saints were expected to "show interest" in Nagy for their own head coaching vacancy.
Assistant general manager Mike Borgonzi, as Schrager noted, is moving along with the Jets days after they also requested to interview him. Borgonzi is drawing additional consideration from the Tennessee Titans, who fired Ran Carthon this week.