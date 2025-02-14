Jason Kelce Speaks on Watching Super Bowl LIX
The Kansas City Chiefs came up one game short of making history of becoming the only team to win three straight Super Bowls. The Chiefs lost in blowout fashion, and it was one of the worst games of quarterback Patrick Mahomes' career. The Chiefs were defeated in Super Bowl LIX 40-22. A total dominating win for the Eagles that no one saw coming.
Now the Chiefs have officially started their offseason. This offseason the Chiefs will have to make changes in their offense if they want to come back to the Super Bowl next season. The Chiefs will need to address the offensive line and resign key free agents. The Chiefs will have to make a big move in the offseason because other teams are catching up to the Chiefs.
Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce does not know if he is going to retire or come back and play another season in Kansas City. Kelce did not have a good Super Bowl but had another good season overall. Now the Chiefs will await his decision and will decide what they want to do in free agency after.
His brother Jason Kelce talked to Travis about what it was like to watch the Chiefs lose Super Bowl LIX to his former team the Eagles.
"Terrible," said former NFL player Jason Kelce when asked about watching Super Bowl LIX. "It does not matter what happens. No matter what you say, it is going to get clipped or touched and put out, it sucks."
"I always supported you," Jason told Travis Kelce." It was hard to navigate because obviously, I am trying to say that I have people on the Eagles that I love, and I also have you, and I tried to make it known that I was rooting for you, and it felt like I could not be right. It felt like no matter what I said. Some people are going to skew it and say that I am rooting for the Eagles. And some skew it and say I was rooting for the Chiefs or Travis, and it sucked."
"I know I have always had your support and I joked around saying with your cheering for the Eagles," said Travis Kelce. "Listen, you and Kylie [Jason's Wife] are there in Philly and have created one of the most beautiful situations that I have ever seen. You guys are loved by the community out there."
"Everything from the foundation stuff Kylie does, both of you guys do, to the countless amount of hours and years you spent in that organization giving it everything that you have. You do not have to explain anything to anybody. I know who Jason Kelce is. And I know my brother and what his intentions are."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE