Jets Request to Interview Chiefs Assistant GM Mike Borgonzi – Report
With the 2024-25 NFL regular season being a thing of the past, the Kansas City Chiefs will now shift their focus to an upcoming playoff run. As the reigning champions attempt to get back to the Super Bowl, they're also getting some attention from opposing franchises on the personnel front.
Per a Monday morning report from Dianna Russini of The Athletic, the New York Jets are inquiring about a key member of general manager Brett Veach's staff. Russini notes that the Jets have submitted a request to interview Chiefs assistant general manager Mike Borgonzi for their open general manager job.
Borgonzi, whose name has been floated several times for open jobs throughout the league, just wrapped up his 16th regular season with Kansas City. This is year No. 4 in the assistant GM role, as he previously served as director of football operations for a handful of years after working in player personnel. Prior to that, the Brown University football alum worked as a pro scout for the Chiefs following his first big NFL break as the club's administrator of college scouting back in 2009. He started with then-GM Scott Pioli, ultimately sticking around for the John Dorsey era and the switch to Veach.
This isn't the first time a team has formally requested an interview with Borgonzi as a popular candidate. Nearly a year ago to the day, the Washington Commanders did so but later settled on Adam Peters as the man for the job. Kansas City got plenty of buzz during that offseason, especially with former vice president of football operations Brandt Tilis departing for the Carolina Panthers. With Borgonzi being the right-hand man of Veach en route to multiple world titles and plenty of successful free agency pickups, trade acquisitions and NFL Draft decisions, it only makes sense that teams want to speak with him.
Over the weekend, Russini reported that offensive coordinator Matt Nagy could garner interest from the New Orleans Saints for their head coaching gig. While an interview request has yet to be put in for him, the hype train is off and rolling for Borgonzi.