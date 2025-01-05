Report: Saints Expected to 'Show Interest' in Chiefs OC Matt Nagy for Head Coach Job
With how much success they have on a yearly basis, it's only natural for the Kansas City Chiefs' coaches to garner some attention from the outside world. Given how impatient front offices are, many openings tend to pop up and the reigning champs' employees get brought up. The Andy Reid coaching tree is well-documented, after all, albeit with mixed results at various stops.
Offensive coordinator Matt Nagy is a popular figure in Chiefs circles, but what about elsewhere? As it turns out, the door isn't shut on him getting a second chance at being a head coach in the NFL. Over the weekend, Dianna Russini of The Athletic dove into the latest rumblings she's heard and happened to name-drop Nagy.
According to Russini, the New Orleans Saints might just pursue Nagy in some fashion.
"Expect the Saints to show interest in former Bears head coach and current Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy," Russini wrote. "I also expect interim head coach Darren Rizzi to get a shot at the job full time but, if he doesn’t get it, I could see him still being part of the coaching staff in New Orleans, in some form."
All things considered, perhaps it shouldn't come as too much of a surprise that a club may be interested in acquiring Nagy's services. Despite how much criticism he's drawn for his first stint in a head coaching role, he did manage to lead the Chicago Bears to a winning record (34-31) in his four years there. He did so with Mitchell Tribusky as his quarterback, which is a far cry from the current signal-caller he works with in Kansas City. Now several years removed from his first go-round leading a franchise, the 46-year-old Nagy finds his name being mentioned again.
Earlier this week, head coach Andy Reid gave Nagy and coordinators Dave Toub (special teams) and Steve Spagnuolo (defense) a vote of confidence as viable interview candidates.
“You could take all of the coordinators there and put them right in that mix for sure," Reid said. "Both of them – offensive and defensive guys – are phenomenal, Toub does a great job. I know the two names that normally come up are the offensive and defensive coordinators. Both of those two warrant that, yeah, for sure.”
With Rizzi at interim head coach, New Orleans has gone 3-4 entering Sunday's play. He's deserving of consideration for the long-term gig, but Russini's report hints at a former Coach of the Year award winner being thrown into the mix, too.