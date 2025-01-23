Joe Thuney Discusses Move to Left Tackle, Bills' Best Challenges for AFC Championship Game
Late in a long season of inconsistent play at left tackle, the Kansas City Chiefs made an uncommon adjustment. Left guard Joe Thuney was moving to tackle.
The Chiefs started the season with rookie Kingsley Suamataia at left tackle before quickly pivoting to second-year lineman Wanya Morris. Morris was benched for Thuney late in KC's Week 13 win before veteran D.J. Humphries made his Chiefs debut at tackle in Week 14, which he exited due to a hamstring injury that sidelined him until Week 18.
Through the Chiefs' first-round bye and week of preparation for the divisional round, head coach Andy Reid left the door open regarding Humphries's chance to return to the starting lineup but ultimately decided to start Thuney at tackle, continuing KC's late-season reconfiguration.
On Thursday, Thuney spoke to members of the media ahead of the AFC championship game and was asked what his first reaction was when he was originally asked about moving to left tackle.
"Different position, y'know," Thuney began. "I'm just taking it a day at a time and trying to do the best I can and prepare as well as I can, and the coaches, teammates, everyone's been so supportive, so I'm just trying to stay on track and just keep getting better day by day."
With Thuney's move to left tackle, backup guard Mike Caliendo was thrust into the starting lineup at left guard in Thuney's prior position. Caliendo, a third-year undrafted free agent out of Western Michigan, played all of the Chiefs' offensive snaps in Weeks 14-16, giving him his first three starts in the NFL.
While Thuney's shoes at left guard may be too large for almost any player to fill, the Chiefs have trusted Caliendo to hold his own between Thuney and All-Pro center Creed Humphrey. On Thursday, Thuney was asked about the job Caliendo has done alongside him on the left side of the line.
"Year after year, he's just always preparing, always doing the most he can, he's in the playbook nonstop, always working, so it's been great to see him excel," Thuney said. "He's been doing a great job, and he's always been ready. I've been really happy for him."
Asked about his potential matchup with Bills pass rusher Von Miller, Thuney had high praise for the future Hall of Famer.
"He's been an elite player for a long, long time and that doesn't seem to be stopping at all," Thuney said. "He just does so many things well, such a smart player, so fast, so strong. Great combination for a defensive lineman. It's a team effort though, and [it's] going to take all 11 on offense."
On the interior of Buffalo's defensive line, defensive tackle Ed Oliver leads the way. What does Thuney expect from Oliver on Sunday?
"He plays so hard, he's a very physical player, strong, quick, knows the game really well," Thuney said. "The whole defense is very — everyone's so disciplined and everyone seems to be where they're supposed to be at all times. He's really good in the run and pass, so yeah, it's going to be a challenge."