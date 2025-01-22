Three Chiefs Named to PFWA All-NFL Team: Creed Humphrey Continues Dominance
Three members of the Kansas City Chiefs have continued to rack up accolades from their 2024 campaigns, while other key Chiefs remain shut out of NFL award season.
The latest round of honors come from the Professional Football Writers of America (PFWA). Three Chiefs made the PFWA's All-NFL team after previously being named first-team All-Pros.
Defensive tackle Chris Jones, left guard Joe Thuney and center Creed Humphrey all made the PFWA's All-NFL team as Kansas City's lone representatives, adding another award to the trio's universally acclaimed 2024 seasons.
Jones has made his third-consecutive PFWA All-NFL team while Thuney earned his second. Humphrey was named to the All-NFL team for the first time. Jones has been named to the All-AFC team every year since 2020, Humphrey has been All-AFC since his rookie season in 2021, and Thuney has held the honor since 2022.
While NFL award season can be fraught for a variety of reasons, Humphrey's consistency stands out.
With four seasons now in the books (and a playoff run ongoing), the 25-year-old Humphrey has started all 68 regular season games of his NFL career and has been an integral part of two Super Bowl championships and, at minimum, two AFC championship game appearances. Humphrey is a three-time Pro Bowler and one-time first-team and one-time second-team All-Pro. He was even (a distant) third in AP Offensive Rookie of the Year voting in 2021. His immediate dominance upon entry into the league is hard to overstate.
Meanwhile, second-team All-Pro cornerback Trent McDuffie was neither All-NFL nor All-AFC, as Houston Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and Denver Broncos corner Patrick Surtain II received both the All-NFL and All-AFC honors.
No other Chiefs received mention in the PFWA's teams, including quarterback Patrick Mahomes, continuing his award season shutout.