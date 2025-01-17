Report: Chiefs' Left Tackle Plans Revealed for Divisional Round vs. Texans
The Kansas City Chiefs didn't come into the 2024-25 postseason with too many questions, although there was a major one centered around the offensive line. In advance of the divisional round, the reigning Super Bowl champions appear to have their answer.
Kansas City's left tackle decision has been made. Per a Friday morning report from Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the team plans to start Joe Thuney over D.J. Humphries on Saturday against the Houston Texans.
"#Chiefs plan to start Joe Thuney at left tackle Saturday vs. #Texans, per sources," Fowler wrote. "D.J. Humphries is healthy, but Thuney, a Pro Bowl guard, flourished in tackle relief while Humphries was hurt. So, Chiefs prepared to ride the hot hand."
Earlier this week, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid wouldn't reveal his plans for the starting lineup. This trend continued for multiple days as players rotated during practice.
"Yeah, I'm gonna see how it goes this week," Reid said. "I'm [going to] rotate 'em so it gives us some flexibility there, but I was happy with what Joe and Mike did in there. But I also liked what D.J. did in some of those snaps that he had — there weren't a lot of them, but the snaps that he had — against Denver."
Thuney, an All-Pro for his efforts at left guard this year, began filling in at left tackle in Week 15's game against the Cleveland Browns. He held up that week and in subsequent games, earning the trust of the coaching staff. His performance against quality pass rushers made him a legitimate candidate to maintain his role for the rest of the year.
Humphries, on the other hand, worked his way back from a hamstring injury in time for the regular-season finale against the Denver Broncos and had a respectable outing overall. Despite his Week 18 start, though, the November signing will presumably back up Thuney with Mike Caliendo playing left guard this weekend.
It isn't what they had in mind when they signed Humphries, but the Chiefs will field a starting five of Thuney, Caliendo, Creed Humphrey, Trey Smith and Jawaan Taylor in their biggest game of the season.