Chiefs Safety Still Among Top FA After Franchise Tag Window
The Kansas City Chiefs will now look to turn the page after their massive Super Bowl LIX loss. The Chiefs are now in off-season mode, and the first thing up will be free agency in March.
The Chiefs have a lot of key free agents on both sides of the ball. They will need to look at what players help the team next season and what players they need to bring in next season to improve.
The Chiefs' defense was one of the best defenses in the National Football League last season. Defensive Coordinator Steve Spagnuolo has his defense flying around the field.
On Tuesday, the franchise tag deadline came and passed with only two players in the NFL getting the tag put on them. Chiefs tagged their offensive lineman Trey Smith and their AFC rival, the Cincinnati Bengals, tagged their wide receiver Tee Higgins.
Now the Chiefs have one less free agent to re-sign but that does not mean they will sign any of the rest.
Safety Justin Reid is still a top free agent out of all the players hitting the market even after the franchise tag period is now over.
Nate Davis of USA Today ranked Reid 11th overall out of all free agents after the tagging period.
"He posted one of his best seasons in years in 2024. Reid, who turned 28 last month, is an extremely bright player, a reliable tackler and has literally been the last line of defense for Chiefs coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, who has counted on him with confidence the past three years. Yet Reid typically doesn’t make a ton of splash plays – i.e., generating turnovers or as a blitzer – so it’s little surprise that K.C. prioritized Smith, especially given the need to safeguard Mahomes."
Reid has helped the Chiefs achieve what every team dreams of, and that is winning a Super Bowl. Reid will have many suitors coming after him and the Chiefs have to decide if they want to give Reid similar money to what other teams will offer.
Now the Chiefs will do their best to re-sign Reid. Reid will have a lot of teams looking to add him to their roster. Reid is a great leader on and off the field.
