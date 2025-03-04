Chiefs Can Select Local Star at Running Back in the 2025 NFL Draft
The Kansas City Chiefs will now look to turn the page after their massive Super Bowl LIX loss. The Chiefs are now in off-season mode, and the first thing up will be free agency in March and then the 2025 NFL Draft in April.
The Chiefs have a lot of key free agents on both sides of the ball. They will need to look at what players help the team next season and what players they need to bring in next season to improve.
The Chiefs have a lot of holes to fill. On the offensive side, they will need to start with the offensive line. That was the biggest problem last season; if they do not address it, they will have the same result.
The Chiefs do not have to fill the holes just in free agency. They can also do it in the draft. The Chiefs have done a good job of selecting players, even if they are always in the back end of the draft board. The Chiefs have found a way to improve through the draft and will look to do the same in April.
It is not out of the question that the Chiefs need a running back to help quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the run game at take some of the load off his back with a run game that can be effective.
A running back the Chiefs can take in the draft is home grown. The Chiefs can select running back Devin Neal out of the University of Kansas.
Neal was a great running back during his college career but his best season came last season. Neal is a tough power back that can break tackles and has the speed to break away from the defense. Neal also had a good showing at the NFL Scouting Combine last week.
"Workload runner with NFL size and four years of steady production to help elevate the program. Neal runs with a nice blend of patience and decisiveness to choose the right lanes and maximize each carry," said NFL Analyst Lance Zierlein.
"He lacks top-end burst and speed, which will shrink the field for him, but he’s a fall-forward runner with good contact balance and a nose for short-yardage conversions. He has good instincts and soft hands in space and can help as a leak-out or swing-pass option. His blue-collar approach isn’t exciting but it is effective and Neal has the ability to develop into a backup three-down back."
