Will the Chiefs Think About Taking a Running Back in the First Round?
The Kansas City Chiefs will now look to turn the page after their massive Super Bowl LIX loss. The Chiefs are now in off-season mode, and the first thing up will be free agency in March and then the 2025 NFL Draft in April.
The Chiefs have a lot of key free agents on both sides of the ball. They will need to look at what players help the team next season and what players they need to bring in next season to improve.
The Chiefs have a lot of holes to fill. On the offensive side, they will need to start with the offensive line. That was the biggest problem last season; if they do not address it, they will have the same result.
The Chiefs do not have to fill the holes just in free agency. They can also do it in the draft. The Chiefs have done a good job of selecting players, even if they are always in the back end of the draft board. The Chiefs have found a way toimprove through the draftand will look to do the same in April.
It is not out of the question that the Chiefs need a running back to help not only Isiah Pacheco but also Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense.
It will not surprise many if the Chiefs select a running back with their first round pick. The Chiefs do not pick until second to last in the first round. And if a top running back is there for the taking, the Chiefs need to make that selection.
The Chiefs did not have a run game for most of the season last year. Pacheco was hurt and they relied on veteran Kareem Hunt. A run game will help the offense be more explosive and not one-dimensional.
If top running back Ashton Jeanty falls to the bottom of the first round the Chiefs will take him. Running backs Omarion Hampton, TreVeyon Henderson, Kaleb Johnson, and more will be available at the end of round one.
By selecting a young talent running back the Chiefs can have a solid one-two punch in the backfield. It will take some of the load off Pacheco, who is coming off an injury as well. Something to keep an eye on as we move closer to the draft in April.
