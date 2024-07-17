Kansas City Chiefs Announce Finalized Personnel Staff for 2024 NFL Season
As the Kansas City Chiefs take the field to begin training camp in St. Joseph, Missouri, members of the Chiefs' front office have had their roles finalized ahead of the 2024 NFL season.
Announced by the team on Wednesday, the Kansas City front office is very similar to KC's 2023 version, with five new titles for members of the reigning back-to-back champions. (Members of the staff with new titles include an asterisk, as the Chiefs listed them on Wednesday.)
Kansas City Chiefs 2024 personnel staff
- Madison Aponte: Player Personnel Coordinator*
- Mike Borgonzi: Assistant General Manager
- Mike Bradway: Senior Director of Player Personnel
- Greg Castillo: Western Regional Scout
- Will Christopherson: Mid-Atlantic Area Scout*
- Willie Davis: Senior Personnel Executive
- Terry Delp: Senior College Scouting Executive
- Ryan Herman: Senior Football Strategy and Compliance Advisor
- David Hinson: Co-Director of College Scouting
- Jonathan Howard: National Scout
- Cassidy Kaminsky: Northeast Area Scout
- Jason Lamb: Southwest Regional Scout
- Anthony McGee: Pro Scout
- Jalen Myrick: College and Pro Scout
- Ryne Nutt: Director of Player Personnel/College Scouting
- Ellie Perrigo: Player Personnel Assistant
- Chris Shea: Senior Vice President of Football Operations and Strategy*
- Pat Sperduto: Co-Director of College Scouting
- Kunal Tanna: Pro Scout/Assistant to the GM*
- Tim Terry: Director of Player Personnel/Pro Scouting
- Jack Wolov: Assistant Director of Football Administration*
The Chiefs also announced three members of this year's Norma Hunt Fellowship, a program introduced by the team in 2021. Lydia Gibbs, Lauren Lile and Kristen Van Iderstine were named in the team's release. When debuting the program in '21, before Hunt's passing in 2023, the team provided details about the purpose of the fellowship.
"Named after the matriarch of the team and the only known woman to attend all 55 Super Bowls, the fellowship opportunity is part of the Chiefs commitment to diversity and inclusion," the team announced in 2021. "The positions will actively expand NFL front office career opportunities for women by annually hiring female candidates into the club's personnel department. The Norma Hunt Training Camp Fellowship Program will include exposure in pro and college scouting, free agent tryouts, salary cap and contracts, team operations, player engagement and other departments within football operations."
The Chiefs also announced three Player Personnel Training Camp interns for 2024: Reggie Terry, Brayden Nagy and Brandon Rose.