Should Chiefs Go After DT Javon Hargrave in Free Agency?
The Kansas City Chiefs came up one game short of making history by becoming the only team to win three straight Super Bowls.
The Chiefs have officially started their offseason. This offseason, the Chiefs will have to make changes in their offense if they want to return to the Super Bowl next season.
The Chiefs must address the offensive line and re-sign key free agents. The Chiefs will have to make a big move in the offseason because other teams are catching up to them.
The part where it gets difficult for the Chiefs is deciding if they want to re-sign players from the offensive side or the defensive side. But it is unlikely that the Chiefs will do it for both sides. It is going to be interesting to see what approach the franchise takes this offseason.
One player that has just become available and will be a great fit on the Chiefs' defense is defensive tackle Javon Hargrave. Hargrave was informed by the San Francisco 49ers that he was going to be released.
"49ers have informed defensive tackle Javon Hargrave that he will be released on the first day of the league year next week, per source. Hargrave will be a free agent," said ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter.
Hargrave brings a great presence for any defense he is on. Pairing him with defensive tackle Chris Jones will be a nightmare for offenses. Both players can stop the run and get after the quarterback. Hargrave will be a great addition to the Chiefs' defense.
The Chiefs will also not have to spend big money to land Hargrave. He can come in on a prove it deal.
Hargrave spent time with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Philadelphia Eagles and the 49ers. He played against the Chiefs in back-to-back Super Bowls. First with the Eagles and then with the 49ers.
Hargrave would be a great player in defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo's defense. He will have another defensive lineman who can cause major problems for any team's offense.
It is going to be interesting how the Chiefs handle this offseason with free agency and the NFL draft. It will be one of the most important offseason in recent years.
