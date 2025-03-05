Four Chiefs Named to All-Free Agent Team
While the Kansas City Chiefs couldn't come out on top, it's clear that the talent was there. General manager Brett Veach and head coach Andy Reid have spent years building the most well-rounded and championship-ready team, spanning from rising stars, to certified studs, and even experienced veterans.
With free agency set to hit the Chiefs hard this offseason, it's important to give recognition to the players that left it all out for Kansas City, possibly for the last time.
Four Chiefs' players were named to CBS Sports' 2025 All-Free Agent team, the second-most of any NFL team, just behind the Minnesota Vikings (5). Three of them were on the defensive side, while only one was scoring touchdowns.
Headlining the offense was wide receiver Marquise Brown. Although he only played towards the back-half of the season, he was still an important part of the Chiefs' offense. A shoulder injury is what kept him off the field in the first place, but when he came back he was able to make an impact: giving quarterback Patrick Mahomes another outlet to throw the ball to.
With his speed, Brown was able to stretch the field and allow Mahomes to complete open middle-field passes to players such as Travis Kelce.
On the defensive side, Nick Bolton, Justin Reid, and Treshawn Wharton all held a spot. Bolton and Reid have been two of the most captivating players on the Chiefs' defense (aside from Chris Jones), but Wharton was a surprising add.
He definitely earned it, as he played lights out in Super Bowl LIX, and proved that he doesn't shy away when the lights are brightest. Wharton finished with a career year, recording 29 total tackes and 6.5 sacks, the highest he's had in both categories by a wide margin. Wharton's late-bloomer status is likely to pay off, as now the Chiefs will have to end up competing with numerous teams for the veteran defensive tackle.
This offseason will not be easy for the Chiefs. Some of these players may stay, but most of them will move on. KC will have to work hard to rebuild their team for another shot at the Lombardi.
