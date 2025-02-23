Chiefs Could Make Bold Decision Regarding TE Travis Kelce
The Kansas City Chiefs face an offseason that includes more than a few questions regarding the team's direction.
After dominating the league for most of the past few seasons, the Chiefs' Super Bowl loss could signal the fact that other teams around the league have started to close the gap between themselves and one of the greatest dynasties in league history. Still, Kansas City must have a productive offseason to ensure their run continues.
Kansas City has been the organization most other teams in the league have tried to emulate over the past five seasons. However, they must now look inward and fix the glaring issues that cost them a historic third consecutive Super Bowl. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes has usually played well enough to cover up the team's deficiencies. Still, the Super Bowl proved it is irresponsible to continually place that responsibility on his shoulders, no matter how great Mahomes may be.
Aaron Schatz of ESPN recently released his list of predictions of bold moves every team in the National Football League can make this offseason. He believes although the Chiefs gave Kelce about a month to decide on retiring, they could move on without him and save money by cutting the veteran tight end. While Kelce has been one of the most critical players the Chiefs have had during their dominance, he is not what he once was, and the Chiefs could save a lot of money.
“This would be a very unpopular move, but Kelce’s contract is set up as an easy way for the Chiefs to gain cap space for 2025. According to Roster Management System, cutting Kelce would cost the Chiefs only $2.5 million in dead money while saving them over $17 million on the salary cap," Schatz said.
“That’s important with the Chiefs currently having negative effective cap space (i.e., the cap space that they would have after signing at least 51 players and a projected rookie class). And while Kelce still had some important catches in the postseason, his regular-season performance collapsed in 2024. Kelce ranked 38th out of 49 qualifying tight ends in receiving DVOA, and he ranked dead last among tight ends in the ESPN receiver tracking metrics.”
