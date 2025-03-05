Why Chiefs Should Go After Veteran Free Agent Receiver
Kansas City will now look to turn the page after their massive Super Bowl LIX loss. The Chiefs are now in off-season mode and the first thing up will be free agency in March.
The Chiefs have a lot of key free agents on both sides of the ball. They will need to look at what players help the team next season and what players they need to bring in next season to improve.
The Chiefs have a lot of holes to fill. On the offense side, they will need to start with the offensive line. That was the biggest problem last season; if they do not address it, they will have the same result as last season.
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes will also need help on the outside. He will need another target to throw to on the outside. Right now, his best target is coming off a great rookie season. Xavier Worthy was huge for the Chiefs last season.
One player that the Chiefs could pair Worthy with is free-agent receiver Darius Slayton. Slayton is a good receiver with a lot of talent and can benefit from having Mahomes throw him the ball.
Slayton will be a great fit with the Chiefs but it will not be easy for them to get him. Slayton believes that their will be a lot of team interested in him. He still has a lot to give to the game.
“When you look at that, my ability to stretch the field becomes more valuable because that leads to shorter drives, one-play touchdowns,” wide receiver Darius Slayton told the Daily News. “You need chunk plays to score in this league. We know we have a lot of interest out there. And when free agency opens up, we’ll have a lot of different conversations to have with a lot of different people.”
Slayton has not put up the numbers he would have liked during his time with the New York Giants. It is not all his fault because the Giants have had poor quarterback play in the last couple of seasons. Slayton will be getting a huge upgrade if he comes to Kansas City.
A move for Slayton can be good and can still let the Chiefs go after other key free agents.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE