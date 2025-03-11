One Defensive Lineman the Chiefs Should Target in 2025 NFL Draft
The Kansas City Chiefs will now look to turn the page after their massive Super Bowl LIX loss. The Chiefs are now in off-season mode, and they can find a lot of talent in the 2025 NFL Draft in April.
The Chiefs have a lot of key free agents on both sides of the ball. They will need to look at what players help the team next season and what players they need to bring in next season to improve.
The Chiefs have a lot of holes to fill. On the offensive side, they will need to start with the offensive line. That was the biggest problem last season. They have address that problem on the first day of free agency on Monday but they can find more in the draft.
The Chiefs will also have to address the key free agents that they have lost in free agency. The Chiefs will likely spend most on the offensive side, leaving the defense to fill the holes in the draft.
One player in the NFL Draft that will drop in the late rounds because of teams that will be bad drafters, is defensive lineman Shemar Turner out of Texas A&M. The Chiefs can take advantage of other teams mistake and select Turner on day three.
"Three-year starter with “tweener” measurables but excellent musculation and lean mass. Turner plays with unlimited activity and a heavy dose of violence. He has a quick first step and an explosive punch," said NFL Analyst Lance Zierlein.
"He’s capable of holding the point against single blocks or working the gaps with foot quickness. His pressure rate is hurt by a lack of length but he’s a restless rusher who hunts blockers’ edges and will eventually leak through if the play extends. His athleticism and chase quickness will see him in or near the pile with some frequency as a future starter."
Turner will be a huge pick up in the draft for the Chiefs. He can domiant alongside defensive tackle Chris Jones and learn the NFL game from him.
The Chiefs need to be better in run defense and getting after the quarterback next season. Turner has the ability to do both of those things for Kansas City.
