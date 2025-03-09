The Chiefs Re-Signed Hollywood Brown, What Now?
The Kansas City Chiefs have resigned Hollywood Brown to a one-year deal after a disappointing season with the team. The former first-round pick in 2019 suffered a sternoclavicular injury in the pre-season, which kept him out for the majority of the 2024 season.
He was able to make his debut as a Chief, but it only resulted in him playing two games with nine receptions for 91 yards. Brown has never had a season where he played less than 12 games before, so it's interesting that the Chiefs decided to bring him back.
In his six seasons in the NFL, Brown has only been able to eclipse 1,000 yards once, and that was in 2021 with the Baltimore Ravens. That's also the season he saw the most targets in his career, with 146, and of those, he had 91 receptions.
The Chiefs' offense struggled last season in the sense that they were in so many close games when they really shouldn't have been. Ten of their regular-season games were decided by one score, with five of those being 3 points or fewer.
Their biggest win of the season came in a week 17 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers, where they won 29 - 10. Their offense remained dormant most of last season, and while not explicitly the reason they lost the Super Bowl, it wasn't doing them any favors.
Now that Brown will be on the roster for next season, what will the Chiefs do in order to revamp their offense?
It's the assumption that the top three weapons for Mahomes will be Worthy, Brown, and Rashee Rice. Rice's sophomore season was also cut short due to injury, so the most they can hope for is that two of their three biggest threats remain healthy next season.
If Brown were to miss another season due to injury, then the Chiefs could move on from him next season. He's shown that he can be a productive wide receiver, and they're not ready to give up on him yet. In order to get the most out of him, they need to feed him targets and find a place for him in their offensive scheme.
I still believe they should go out in free agency and secure a reliable veteran, just in case any of their top weapons go down in the regular season. Their offense suffered a lot of blows last season, including their run game with Isiah Pacheco being injured as well. Another way they can help out their offense is by looking for his replacement in the draft, as this is a deep running back class.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE