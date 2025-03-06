Chiefs' LB Ranked Among Top FA After Franchise Tag Period
The Kansas City Chiefs will now look to turn the page after their massive Super Bowl LIX loss. The Chiefs are now in off-season mode, and the first thing up will be free agency in March.
The Chiefs have a lot of key free agents on both sides of the ball. They will need to look at what players help the team next season and what players they need to bring in next season to improve.
The Chiefs have a lot of holes to fill. On the offensive side, they will need to start with the offensive line. That was the biggest problem last season; if they do not address it, they will have the same result as last season.
The defense also has key free agents set to hit the market. With all the attention expected to be put on the offense, the defense can be left out and lose its key players to free agents. The Chiefs have to choose between offense and defense.
One key free agent is linebacker Nick Bolton. Bolton is a big-time player in the middle of the field for the Chiefs. He is also a great leader and knows how to put himself and other teammates in a position to be successful.
Bolton has been great under defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo. Spagnuolo will likely need to be on the lookout for another linebacker to fill the role of Bolton's.
After the franchise tag period ended earlier this week, Bolton is still ranked among the top overall free agents in 2025.
Nate Davis of USA Today ranked Bolton 22nd overall in free agency.
"He’s unlikely to sniff whatever Baun rakes in. But Bolton has been a staple in K.C. the past four seasons, his touchdown in Super Bowl 57 the turning point of that contest," said Davis. "And for anyone looking to steal a little Chiefs magic, why not poach a productive backer who will celebrate his 25th birthday Monday?"
Now the Chiefs have to prepare to potentially replace their key free agents with players in the 2025 NFL Draft. They have done it in the past and it will be one of the most important draft class in recent history for the Chiefs.
