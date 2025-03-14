Chiefs Must Continue to Improve Secondary In 2025
The Kansas City Chiefs will now look to turn the page after their massive Super Bowl LIX loss. The Chiefs are now in off-season mode, and the first thing up will be free agency, which has started this week.
The Chiefs have a lot of key free agents on both sides of the ball. They will need to look at what players help the team next season and what players they need to bring in next season to improve.
The Chiefs had a lot of holes to fill on both the offensive and defensive side of the ball and that was exactly what the Chiefs have done. If they were looking to stay put in free agency, they would have likely been lookubg at the same result from last season.
The Chiefs did exactly what they needed to do to kick off free agency. When many thought the Chiefs were going to have a quiet start to free agency, they did the complete opposite. The Chiefs were active and got some of the players they needed to.
One area that the defense will need to improve next season is defending the pass. The Chiefs had a overall good defense last season, but the one area they got exposed in was in the secondary.
They also lost one of their best defensive back Justin Reid but they added cornerback Kristian Fulton in free agency.
Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo will have his hands full next season trying to get his defense ready to defend the pass. He also has to find the right starters that give him and the Chiefs the best chance to win.
Last season we saw that if the Chiefs defense did not get to the quarterback, it was bad news for the secondary. Spagnuolo would have to send the house or put defensive backs in the box just so teams would not have time to throw the deep ball.
But once the opposing offense would protect well enough, it was over for the Chiefs deep down the field. The Chiefs can get better in the 2025 NFL draft. There is a lot of young talent that the Chiefs can bring in and develop. Spagnuolo is the best defensive coordinator in the NFL, but he has to take the Chiefs' defense to yet another step this year,
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE