Chiefs New CB Kristian Fulton Named as Underrated Signing
The Kansas City Chiefs will now look to turn the page after their massive Super Bowl LIX loss. The Chiefs are now in off-season mode, and the first thing up will be free agency, which started this week.
The Chiefs have a lot of key free agents on both sides of the ball. They will need to look at what players help the team next season and what players they need to bring in next season to improve.
The Chiefs had a lot of holes to fill on both the offensive and defensive side of the ball and that was exactly what the Chiefs have done. If they were looking to stay put in free agency they would have likely been looking at the same result from last season.
The Chiefs did exactly what they needed to do to kick off free agency. When many thought the Chiefs were going to have a quiet start to free agency, they did the complete opposite. The Chiefs were active and got some of the players they needed to.
The Chiefs recently signed their new cornerback Kristian Fulton this past week as free agency got started. The team is bringing in Fulton to help the defense as the cornerback opposite of Trent McDuffie, giving them a player who can possibly be another shutdown corner.
The signing of Fulton did not get as much attention as other signings, but it was a big move by the Chiefs.
Jacob Camenker of USA Today named Fulton one of the most underrated free agent signings this offseason.
"The Chiefs made it to the Super Bowl for a third consecutive season despite boasting a defense thatranked 20th in EPA against the pass last season," said Camenker. "Fulton provides the team with quality competition for Jaylen Watson at the No. 2 cornerback position and security, as Watson will be a free agent following the 2025 season."
"Fulton enjoyed one of the best seasons of his career with the Chargers in 2024, totaling 51 tackles, one interception and seven pass defenses. The Chiefs did well to poach him from a divisional rival on a contract that ranks tied for 25th in AAV among NFL cornerbacks, per Spotrac.com."
The Chiefs now have another good player that will fit right into the Steve Spagnuolo defense.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.