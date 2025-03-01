Chiefs Predicted to Acquire Pro Bowl WR for Patrick Mahomes
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes should have already gone into general manager Brett Veach's office and pounded the table for more weapons this offseason.
It was blatantly obvious throughout 2024 that Mahomes had very limited talent at his disposal, and while injuries to Rashee Rice and Marquise Brown obviously played a role in that, things don't currently look much better on paper for 2025.
Rice is recovering from a torn ACL and has pending legal issues that could ultimately affect his status for next season, and Brown is hitting free agency in a couple of weeks.
That leaves Mahomes with just Xavier Worthy and not a whole lot else in terms of the wide receiver position, so the Chiefs really need to get moving on adding someone this month.
ESPN's Aaron Schatz recently made some free-agent predictions, and he is projected Kansas City to land Stefon Diggs on the open market.
"With a number of free agent wide receivers ready to depart, the Chiefs need a veteran who can play on the outside opposite Xavier Worthy after Rashee Rice returns to the slot," Schatz wrote. "Diggs should be recovered for the start of the 2025 season after suffering a torn ACL in Week 8. He had a positive DVOA for the Texans before his injury and was on pace for another 1,000-yard season."
Diggs caught 47 passes for 496 yards and three touchdowns in eight games in 2024, indicating that he is still a very productive receiver even in his early 30s.
Of course, the injury may have changed his trajectory, so that is something the Chiefs will have to be mindful of when offering him a contract.
Still, there aren't going to be many other exciting options in free agency (and Kansas City doesn't have a ton of cap room), so barring a trade somewhere else, Andy Reid's club may be left with no choice but to settle for a risky play like Diggs.
Prior to being traded to the Texans last year, Diggs had previously made four straight Pro Bowl appearances with the Buffalo Bills and had posted six consecutive 1,000-yard campaigns.
Does the University of Maryland product still have that in him? It remains to be seen, but the Chiefs may want to find out.
