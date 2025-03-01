Chiefs Projected to Lose Key Weapon to Hated Rival
The Kansas City Chiefs did everything they could to repair their ailing receiving corps over the last year, but nothing seemed to work.
They signed Marquise Brown last March, but a preseason shoulder injury knocked him out for most of 2024. They added JuJu Smith-Schuster just before Week 1, but he managed just 18 catches. They also swung a trade for DeAndre Hopkins, which didn't yield terrific results.
Hopkins wasn't bad for the Chiefs, catching 41 passes for 437 yards and four touchdowns in 10 regular-season games, but he logged just three receptions on eight targets in the playoffs.
Now, the 32-year-old is preparing to hit free agency, and ESPN's Aaron Schatz sees the five-time Pro Bowler departing Kansas City for the Los Angeles Chargers.
"Hopkins isn't going back to the 1,000-yard seasons he had in his prime, but he can still serve as a mentor and contributing starter in the Chargers' offense," Schatz wrote.
So, how much would this really hurt the Chiefs? Well, probably not much, considering it's clear as day that Hopkins is no longer a top-level threat at the wide receiver position.
The Clemson product has tallied just one 1,000-yard campaign over the last four years, and even then, he just eclipsed the number with 1,057 yards in 2023. Hopkins also averaged just 10.9 yards per catch this past season, a career low.
The Chargers are in desperate need of weapons to help Justin Herbert, but if Hopkins ends up being their primary answer, Kansas City would probably be just fine with that.
But is there a chance that the Chiefs actually try and re-sign Hopkins? Well, it depends what else they do in free agency (or trades).
Kansas City has very limited financial flexibility, so re-signing Hopkins on a cheap one-year deal is actually probably a very viable option for the club. The Chiefs would surely prefer to land a more explosive playmaker, but it may not be plausible given their salary cap situation.
Of course, Kansas City can get creative. The front office has done it before. But given the monetary pickle in which the Chiefs find themselves, they may be left with no choice but to try and retain Hopkins, who could ultimately get a better offer from their AFC West rivals.
