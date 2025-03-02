Chiefs' Receiver Linked to AFC Rival
The Kansas City Chiefs are set for a major overhaul this offseason. This includes their players in the trenches, and the skill groups. Among those is wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown.
Brown was signed to Kansas City last summer, with the hope of eventually becoming an integral part of the offense and a trustworthy set of hands for quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Unfortunately, Brown sustained a shoulder injury that kept him off the field for the majority of the regular season. Even in the Playoffs, Brown was really a non-factor, as his highest single-game receiving yards output was only 46 yards.
While his lackluster play can be mainly attributed to the injury that he was recovering from, it's clear that Brown did not produce at the level that the Chiefs wanted him to. Now, Brown is rumored to be connected to one of the Chiefs' biggest rival in the AFC: the Buffalo Bills.
According to ESPN's Aaron Schatz, Brown would make a great fit alongside Josh Allen, and considered him to be the Bills' best free agency signing if they ever got around to finalizing a deal. While this is only a prediction, letting a former 1000-yard receiver go to your biggest rivals would wreak all sorts of havoc for the Chiefs next season.
"The Bills need someone who is fast and can stretch the field while Keon Coleman, Khalil Shakir and Dalton Kincaid work underneath. The best bet to fit that skill set is Brown," Schatz wrote. " [It] makes sense for the Bills to take a chance on Brown since he's probably the best deep outside receiver on the market."
While he wasn'tr playing at the level we knew he could play, that isn't to say that he can't revert to his old self, especially a year removed from his injury. I'd have to agree with Schatz, with his speed and knowledge of the game, he's the best deep threat receiver in this free agent cycle, which is exactly what the Bills are lacking.
Mahomes and Allen have faced off 4 times in the postseason, but Allen has never made it out on top, yet. He's made the games close and entertaining, giving viewers an excellent show, but he still hasn't found that secret formula for getting past the Chiefs. Marquise Brown could be that missing piece.
