Chiefs Star Will Have Suitors Trying to Sign Him in Free Agency
The Kansas City Chiefs will now look to turn the page after their massive Super Bowl LIX loss. The Chiefs are now in off-season mode, and the first thing up will be free agency in March.
The Chiefs have a lot of key free agents on both sides of the ball. They will need to look at what players help the team next season and what players they need to bring in next season to improve.
The Chiefs' defense was one of the best defenses in the National Football League last season. Defensive Coordinator Steve Spagnuolo has his defense flying around the field.
One key piece of the defense can be on the move this offseason. Safety Justin Reid is set to become a free agent in a couple of weeks. And with the Chiefs focusing on the offense first, Reid can be the odd man out. Reid will have a lot of suitors, and it is possible that the Chiefs will not offer what other teams are.
Reid is one of the top safeties in this year's free-agent class. Reid is a great safety who has an eye for the ball every time it comes his way. Reid can also play well in coverage and can get to the quarterback when asked to.
Reid has helped the Chiefs achieve what every team dreams of, and that is winning a Super Bowl. Reid will have many suitors coming after him and the Chiefs have to decide if they want to give Reid similar money to what other teams will offer.
Ayrton Ostly of USA Today ranked Reid has the 12th overall defensive free agent in 2025.
"Reid is hitting free agency once again after winning two Super Bowls with the Chiefs and should be in demand again for a team looking for experience on the back end. He'll be 28 next season, and pairs sure tackling with good coverage skills," said Ostly.
Now the Chiefs will have to make difficult decisions on both sides of the ball. Do they want to improve the offensive line or keep the defense that was great for them intact next season.
Even with the salary cap going up, the Chiefs will still have to move money around if they want to keep all of their key free agents.
