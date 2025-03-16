Chiefs Have Sent a Message About RB Room For 2025
The Kansas City Chiefs have done what they needed to do to improve some parts of their team. For the Chiefs, other than the offensive line, their next biggest issue on the offensive side of the ball was the running back position.
The Chiefs struggled to find a consistent run game all last season. Some issues were perhaps due to scheme, but another major factor was that starting running back Isiah Pacheco was injured for most of the season.
General manager Brett Veach and the rest of the front office were on the same page this past week when the Chiefs attacked the free agency period by addressing the running back problem.
The Chiefs went after former San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell, who they know every well because they faced him in several big games. The Chiefs also brought back veteran running back Kareem Hunt as well.
These moves will help not only head coach Andy Reid have multiple good running backs next season, but now quarterback Patrick Mahomes will not have to drop back all the time to get something going on offense like he did all of last season.
Another reason why the Chiefs have addressed the running back position quickly once free agency opened up is because starting running back Pacheco is coming back from an injury that most likely did not fully heal before he came back to play late in the season.
Now the workload will not all fall on him. He has Hunt back, who had a good stretch once Pacheco went down but just ran out of juice to end the season. And that is why they have brought in a running back like Mitchell.
Mitchell is an explosive running back. If he gets an opening and finds a lane, he can zip right past it and back away for a touchdown. He gives the offense another game-changing player. And keeping the running backs rotating can help keep fresh legs on the field late in games.
And just because the Chiefs got their running backs in free agency does not mean they will not be looking for one in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft next month. The Chiefs, if they can find a talented running back with the right pick, will be taking him.
